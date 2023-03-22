Gudi Padwa is one of the auspicious days of the year. The festival derives its name from two words ‘gudi’ which is the flag of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The festival signals the onset of warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

On this special day, we got candid with Tanisha Mehta, who essays the role of Ishani in Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale. She mentioned, “Gudi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Maharashtrians Konkanis. On this day, my mother always wakes up early in the morning, takes bath, and decorates the front gate with beautiful rangoli designs and Gudi. I have always been excited about this festival because various special delicacies are cooked by my mom, which I enjoy eating. In fact, my sister, mom, and I dress up in full traditional nauvari saree, and pair it up with beautiful jewellery and moon-shaped ‘bindi’. It feels great wearing similar outfits and taking pictures in that attire. I hope this day spreads health and prosperity to all my fans.”

