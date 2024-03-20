I feel happy when I am the reason behind someone’s happiness and smile: Kunal Jaisingh

International Day of Happiness, celebrated today (20 March), has brought extreme satisfaction. We have Kunal Jaisingh talking to us, about the importance of happiness in his life and what it takes for him to be happy and content.

Says Kunal, “There is no particular medium to stay happy. I feel it’s a habit of finding positive vibes out of every challenge and keeping faith that the bad times will pass on. Happiness is also about small things that we do to make others laugh and be happy. I guess the most precious and happiest moment is when someone is feeling happy and smiling and the reason behind that happiness and smile is ME.”

“Happiness for me is the time when my loved and dear ones are smiling and enjoying when my family is stress-free, when I see the street animals being secured and healthy,” he adds.

Listing out his happy moments, Kunal states, “I have many happy memories with my mom of my childhood which are priceless and very precious for me. I cheer up remembering memories of school days, college and later on how I started my showbiz journey. I also feel happy looking at throwback memories of Ishqbaaz. Every time my father appreciated and celebrated my success bring happiness to me. I would say I spend happy hours reading appreciation notes from my audience and well-wishers. Above all, spending time with my wife is the happiest moment in my life.”