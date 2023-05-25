ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again

Munmun Dutta , the TMKOC star is all in love again, it seems. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video, making the revelation. Read below to know what’s happening in her life

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 08:36:48
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again

Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita ji from the beloved show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” has found love again, and the whole town is buzzing with excitement! It seems that the witty and vivacious actress has once again become a victim of Cupid’s arrow.

But there’s a twist in this love tale! Scroll down beneath to check on what’s happening!

Munmun Dutta gives a second chance

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video. In the video, we can see her decked up in a stylish abstract printed satin wrap around midi dress. The diva completed the look with her sleek blonde hair, dewy eyes and nude pink lips. Sharing the video, she synced to the song ‘Cupid- Twin Ver. (Fifty Fifty)’

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I gave a second chance to Cupid 💘 😍P.S – Tag your crush .”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Munmun Dutta, best known for her portrayal of Babita ji in the popular television show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Besides her long-standing role in the sitcom, Munmun has also ventured into other aspects of her profession.

Aside from acting, Munmun Dutta has showcased her talent as a model and has been associated with various brands and campaigns. Her elegance and grace have made her a sought-after face in the world of fashion and endorsements.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life
From early-morning to shoot: Munmun Dutta's Sunday routine in a nutshell
From early-morning to shoot: Munmun Dutta's Sunday routine in a nutshell
Munmun Dutta gives fans mini-tour to her life, watch
Munmun Dutta gives fans mini-tour to her life, watch
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is a sucker for aamras, fans love it
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is a sucker for aamras, fans love it
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta receives chocolate from handsome man, see what happened next
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta receives chocolate from handsome man, see what happened next
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out
Latest Stories
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
So Adorable: Hansika Motwani shares unseen childhood picture, check out
So Adorable: Hansika Motwani shares unseen childhood picture, check out
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London
Rakul Preet Singh gets summer ready with yum ice-cream bon bons
Rakul Preet Singh gets summer ready with yum ice-cream bon bons
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Read Latest News