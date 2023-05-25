“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again

Munmun Dutta , the TMKOC star is all in love again, it seems. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video, making the revelation. Read below to know what’s happening in her life

Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita ji from the beloved show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” has found love again, and the whole town is buzzing with excitement! It seems that the witty and vivacious actress has once again become a victim of Cupid’s arrow.

But there’s a twist in this love tale! Scroll down beneath to check on what’s happening!

Munmun Dutta gives a second chance

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video. In the video, we can see her decked up in a stylish abstract printed satin wrap around midi dress. The diva completed the look with her sleek blonde hair, dewy eyes and nude pink lips. Sharing the video, she synced to the song ‘Cupid- Twin Ver. (Fifty Fifty)’

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I gave a second chance to Cupid 💘 😍P.S – Tag your crush .”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Munmun Dutta, best known for her portrayal of Babita ji in the popular television show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Besides her long-standing role in the sitcom, Munmun has also ventured into other aspects of her profession.

Aside from acting, Munmun Dutta has showcased her talent as a model and has been associated with various brands and campaigns. Her elegance and grace have made her a sought-after face in the world of fashion and endorsements.