I have a profound sense of fulfilment playing a father on-screen: Shakti Anand of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya talks on the occasion of Father’s Day

It’s Father’s Day on 16 June, and it is time to devote some time to talk about the importance of fathers in the upbringing journey of kids. We have actor Shakti Anand who is seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya talking about his journey as an actor playing the father roles and also recollects his moments with his father.

Shakti Anand plays the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, and he says, “As an actor, I’ve had the privilege of portraying various characters on screen. However, none of these roles can compare to the profound sense of fulfilment and contentment that comes with playing a father on-screen.”

“Just like that, my bond with my father was very evolved when I was a kid and he was my confidant. When I grew up, his style used to fascinate me. Even when I had a daughter, I have always wanted to become a father like him,” says Shakti as he recollects what he has learnt from his father.

The father’s guidance is also present in him on the sets of his show. “On the sets of Kundali Bhagya too, Paras and I have developed a great rapport off-screen, and I have immense respect for him as an actor. Sharing the screen space with him is always enriching, and I feel he is like a son to me. This Father’s Day, I extend my warmest wishes to each and every father out there who continues to embrace the responsibilities of fatherhood without any complaints.”