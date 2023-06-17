ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I have a strong facial resemblance with my father: Madirakshi Mundle

Actress Madirakshi Mundle who has featured in TV shows Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Siya Ke Ram etc, talks about her bond with her father on the occasion of Father's Day.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 13:36:04
I have a strong facial resemblance with my father: Madirakshi Mundle

Actress Madirakshi Mundle who is known for projects like Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki, Siya Ke Ram and Karn Sangini, is happy to be celebrating Father’s Day on 18 June. She talks about the strong facial resemblance that she has been gifted by her father.

Says Madirakshi, “First of all I have a strong facial resemblance with my father, Dinesh Chandra Joshi. I have been told this multiple times by everyone who sees us together. I love my father and worry about him. We also have shared interests like trading. I share trade tips with him on stocks literally every day. I’ve also inherited a lot of my artistic genes from him and of course his love for ghee.”

“He wanted me to become a Doctor. But, of course, I had other life plans. I really didn’t like studying so much. So studying medicine was quite out of the question. I mean have you seen how thick and heavy those textbooks are? I did professional interior designing and am now a professional actor and restaurateur. However, all my life his advice to me has been to focus and stick to my own business in life and keep out of stuff that does not concern me.”

Madirakshi and her father love the film Piku starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. “Piku is our favourite movie. The bond between daughter and father is very lovingly and beautifully depicted. The ending is heartbreaking. But I really loved the way it was put together,” she ends.

Happy Father’s Day to all our readers!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father’s ‘precious advice’ that she follows
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father’s ‘precious advice’ that she follows
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus
Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi
I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi
Latest Stories
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth about Faltu
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth about Faltu
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Read Latest News