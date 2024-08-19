I have always felt a strong duty to protect my younger brother and sister: Manit Joura on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Popular actor Manit Joura who is presently seen in the negative lead’s role of Manan in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a responsible big brother in his family and cares for the well-being of his brother and sister. The festive ambience of Raksha Bandhan is a special moment for Manit, as it is for many. He is filled with gratitude as he wishes the best in life for his siblings on this occasion.

Says Manit, “Raksha Bandhan has always been a day filled with deep meaning for me. As the eldest sibling, I have always felt a strong duty to protect my younger brother and sister. My sister has always been more like a mother to me—caring, guiding, and always being there for me. She plays a very special role in my life.”

Talking more about his bond with his brother, Manit states, “My bond with my brother is just as precious; we have shared countless adventures, and he’s always been my partner in crime, yet the one I have wanted to look out for the most.”

“While I have always aimed to be their go-to person, it’s the love and support from both of them that has truly strengthened our bond. This Rakhi, I’m filled with gratitude for having siblings who are not just family, but my closest allies and lifelong friends. I love to spoil them with endless gifts, it is just one of the ways to express my love for them.”