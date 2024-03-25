I have been celebrating Holi on the set of Suhaagan for many days now: Aditya Deshmukh

Actor Aditya Deshmukh who plays the role of Vikram in the Colors show Suhaagan, says that he loves the festival of Holi. He adds that the celebrations on the set have already begun.

Says Aditya, “Holi is an amazing festival of colours, and we started playing with colours a few days back. Currently, I’m celebrating on set. We shot for a Mahasangam on the sets of Colors TV. Actors from 2-3 shows got together to perform. So, we have been enjoying with colours. It’s a fun part, and thinking about how I celebrated last year, I had been to most of the events and bash parties where we celebrated. This year, too, if we get invited to any party or event, we will all go there and have a great time.”

He adds that he misses the way he used to play Holi as a child. “I like remembering my childhood memories of playing with water balloons and throwing water on people from the top floors. Now, you can’t do that. We will use eco-friendly colours as you have to take care of all those things because the next day you are shooting, so it’s important to remove colours from your body; otherwise, it will look bad on camera,” he says.

He adds, “It’s fun playing with colours, water, and especially in our Maharashtrian tradition, we make Puran Poli at home. Every Holi, we have Puran Poli, plus my mom makes a lot of snacks. So, I indulge in that and enjoy it. I kind of forget my diet when all these delicacies are in front of my eyes (laughs).”

Happy Holi to all our readers!!