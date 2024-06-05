I have made conscious lifestyle changes to contribute positively to our environment: Rohit Suchanti of Bhagya Lakshmi fame

Rohit Suchanti who essays the lead role of Rishi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is a firm believer in giving utmost priority to the well-being of the environment. Today (5 June), on World Environment Day, Rohit Suchanti talks about the need for an awareness for the preservation of our planet.

Rohit says, “I firmly believe that Nature is essential for life on Earth. As an actor, I am grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness about preserving our planet. I am convinced that the well-being of our ecosystems directly impacts the health of the planet and its inhabitants. I have made conscious lifestyle changes to contribute positively to our environment, for instance, eliminating the use of plastic bottles, cups, straws, glasses, and bags, and opting for reusable or recyclable alternatives both on set and at home.”

“Water conservation is another cause close to my heart, and I strive to use water responsibly in my daily activities. As a bit from my end, I often participate in a lot of beach clean-ups organised by different NGOs and helped them in this initiative. On this World Environment Day, I encourage everyone to take similar steps and inspire others to do the same, as these small actions can lead to significant long-term benefits.”

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Rohit Suchanti is seen playing Rishi and actress Aishwarya Khare playing Lakshmi.

