I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa

Nishi Saxena who plays the role of Dimple Samar Shah, talks about the present gloomy phase in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. She talks about the kind of scope her character has gotten with this new phase in the show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 10:49:22
Nishi Saxena has had a great journey in the role of Dimple in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. She started off as a rape victim and now stands at a new phase in life where she is pregnant and has lost her husband Samar. Nishi as a performer, is delighted with the kind of scope and opportunity she has got to showcase her skills.

Says Nishi, “Dimpy’s journey has been a rollercoaster. In the past year, I have performed varied shades of the character. When it started, she was a rape victim. Later, she became a rebellious, negative character. Now, she is a widow who is also pregnant. So many shades, so many emotions and layers, in the same show in one character. This is all because of the Producer, Writers, and Creatives who have given me this opportunity to explore so much as an actor. I feel blessed to be part of the show, playing the role.”

Ask her how she is preparing for this gloomy phase in the show where Dimple has lost her husband and needs to take care of her baby, and Nishi answers, “I am just going to feel this gloomy phase where Dimpy suffers the loss of her husband. I plan to go with the flow. I also have my Directors and co-actors who help me. I am feeling it to the bones how a newly married girl would feel when she loses her husband, that too when she is pregnant. I am going to explore so many things about myself as an actor. I am a little sad also, as this is a very tragic phase in the show.”

Take us through the phase where Dimpy tried to keep Samar away from his family. “Yes, Dimpy kept Samar away from the family as she did not know what she was doing. She was very childlike and adamant too. Samar had to choose between her family and her at times. But Samar balanced it very well, he was never a Joroo Ka Ghulam or a Mumma’s boy. Whenever required, he talked against both sides. Samar as a character was needed for Dimpy, I would say.”

Do you think goodness will prevail for Dimpy in her attitude and behaviour? “Right now, I cannot say goodness will prevail in Dimpy or not. But yes, motherhood changes the whole perspective of life for a person. So I believe she will not be as immature as she was. The responsibility of the child is on her, with the husband also not being there with her.”

Talking about her rapport with actor Sagar Parekh, Nishi explains, “Sagar and I were friends even before the show. We never imagined that we would be together in the show and would be paired together. We were so happy when we got to know that we were paired in the show. We used to prepare so much for every sequence. I will miss this teamwork with him. I will definitely want to work with Sagar again. Our friendship will prevail for life, but I miss him on the sets. If you are reading this Sagar, I am missing you.”

Talking more about the present phase in the show, the actress states, “Dimpy is devastated. She is all alone with the responsibility of the child, with her husband not being there. The relationship with her in-laws is not that good. Now, there will be a change in the interpersonal relationship of Dimpy with everyone in the Shah family. The Shah family is standing up for her and is supportive of Dimpy. The change will be in a positive way. I think this will make Dimple change for good. I hope Dimple changes for good now.”

As a performer, Nishi looks forward to the coming track and more in Anupamaa. “This phase will teach me a lot of things. I feel so blessed that I am getting to play so many shades in one role. Every actor in Anupamaa is a mind-blowing performer. I am happy to be putting in my share of effort.”

