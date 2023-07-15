ADVERTISEMENT
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa

Gaurav Wadhwa who plays the roles of Dr Keertan in Zee TV's newly launched show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti gets into a conversation over his role.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 15:40:48
Actor Gaurav Wadhwa who has been part of some successful TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir etc is part of the stellar cast of Zee TV’s new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti. The show produced by LSD Films has Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma playing the leads. The story is of eternal love and how Shiv and Shakti are incomplete before finding each other’s love. Gaurav Wadhwa plays the role of Dr Keertan who is Shiv’s cousin brother.

Every actor will want to portray the perfect man in his roles. However, Gaurav strikes a different chord by playing the role of Dr Keertan who is not perfect in any way!! “Yes, Dr Keertan is not a perfect man, absolutely. I like this role because this is a negative role. I started my career with a negative role in 2016 in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. That character is similar to Dr. Keertan in many ways.”

Talking about his role in the show, Gaurav avers, “Keertan is very adamant. He wants what he wants. This is how his mother Mandira has brought him up. He never fears anyone. He is always in the team of his mother to create new games that will separate Shiv and Shakti. They try to have an upper hand over the hospital and also the house.”

A love triangle has been formed already between Shakti – Keertan – Rimjhim. Talking about it, Gaurav states, “Yes, Keertan wanted to propose to Shakti but unknowingly, has proposed to Rimjhim. Rimjhim dreams of having a life with Keertan, and Shakti is totally not aware of it. This confusion has been played upon nicely in the show.”

“I am feeling happy working with LSD Films. This is my first opportunity to be with them. The cast is so good and understanding,” he adds.

Gaurav has played the good, bad and the comic roles before. Talking about the difference in this role, the actor quips, “Yes, I have tried all the kinds of emotions in my roles. This is very different. He is adamant. I personally like to do negative roles. I am enjoying playing with this character.”

“I have huge expectations from the show. First of all, I play a doctor. But you would know by now that Keertan is a doctor, but does not know even the ‘D’ of being a doctor. I have seen a lot of Doctor characters in films and TV. I am gaining a lot of knowledge out of this character. It is different and I hope viewers love this show.”

Best of luck, Gaurav!!

