ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV's Maitree

Vishal Kotian who has recently entered the Zee TV show Maitree gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com on why he took this role. Read what he says about his role here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 16:35:32
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV's Maitree

Senior actor Vishal Kotian who was last seen on TV in Bigg Boss 15, is happy to be playing a cameo role in Zee TV’s Maitree. Produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, Maitree is seeing a lot of new drama with the arrival of lead actor Kunal Karan Kapoor. Now, the entry of Vishal in the role of Bajrangi, who is a staunch devotee of Hanuman is exciting to watch.

We at IWMBuzz.com got to talk to Vishal Kotian and he shares, “This is a very interesting cameo role. Well, my first love has always been TV. However, when you are committed to other work, one cannot give much time to television. I took up this role in Maitree for a few reasons. This role bears resemblance to Salman Khan Sir’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, this is an action-oriented role which I love. Another reason is that this is just a cameo role and also, the money was good.”

Ask Vishal about his expectations in the show, and he states, “I do not expect anything from a project. I only expect that I give my best to the role I have picked up. Frankly, I love to do a lot of things. I want to do theatre, ad films, modelling, OTT, films and when I get good roles, TV too. But one cannot concentrate on all at the same time. My priority as of now is films and OTT. I desire to grow as a performer by exploring every medium of work.”

Vishal recently watched the web projects Scoop and Rafuchakkar and liked them. “These two projects are very interesting and I had a good watch.”

Vishal will be seen in an upcoming Marathi film and has also bagged a web project of Netflix.

Getting back to Maitree, Vishal avers, “My look in the role too is similar to what Salman Sir had as Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I hope to give my best to the role I have picked up.”

Best of luck, Vishal!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Latest Stories
Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set
Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghvendra spares Shivendra’s life
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghvendra spares Shivendra’s life
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Jiya’s ugly verbal spat
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Jiya’s ugly verbal spat
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony
Read Latest News