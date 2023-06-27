I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV's Maitree

Senior actor Vishal Kotian who was last seen on TV in Bigg Boss 15, is happy to be playing a cameo role in Zee TV’s Maitree. Produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, Maitree is seeing a lot of new drama with the arrival of lead actor Kunal Karan Kapoor. Now, the entry of Vishal in the role of Bajrangi, who is a staunch devotee of Hanuman is exciting to watch.

We at IWMBuzz.com got to talk to Vishal Kotian and he shares, “This is a very interesting cameo role. Well, my first love has always been TV. However, when you are committed to other work, one cannot give much time to television. I took up this role in Maitree for a few reasons. This role bears resemblance to Salman Khan Sir’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, this is an action-oriented role which I love. Another reason is that this is just a cameo role and also, the money was good.”

Ask Vishal about his expectations in the show, and he states, “I do not expect anything from a project. I only expect that I give my best to the role I have picked up. Frankly, I love to do a lot of things. I want to do theatre, ad films, modelling, OTT, films and when I get good roles, TV too. But one cannot concentrate on all at the same time. My priority as of now is films and OTT. I desire to grow as a performer by exploring every medium of work.”

Vishal recently watched the web projects Scoop and Rafuchakkar and liked them. “These two projects are very interesting and I had a good watch.”

Vishal will be seen in an upcoming Marathi film and has also bagged a web project of Netflix.

Getting back to Maitree, Vishal avers, “My look in the role too is similar to what Salman Sir had as Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I hope to give my best to the role I have picked up.”

Best of luck, Vishal!!