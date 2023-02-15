Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the most adorable and loved couples and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been slaying and winning hearts with perfection of one and all right from the very beginning and ever since the time they united and got married as a happy couple, things have indeed been supremely wonderful and amazing for them as a special couple. Both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are extremely talented and stylish and when it comes to expressing love and affection for each other, they never really shy away, much to the delight of their fans and admirers.

Each and every time Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share cute and adorable photos and videos on their social media handles to woo hearts of her fans, internet as well as fans melt in awe and go bananas for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Dheeraj Dhoopar has shared a super cute and romantic photo with wife Vinny Arora and guess what? The caption is too cute to be missed. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, what’s your take on this? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com