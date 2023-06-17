ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma

Paridhi Sharma who has featured in shows like Jodhaa Akbar, Patiala Babes, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 16:34:28
Versatile actress Paridhi Sharma has always chosen the best of roles where she has revelled as a performer. She has been part of some challenging roles in her career that includes shows Tere Mere Sapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Patiala Babes, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei etc. Paridhi feels that lady luck is equally important for a sustained journey in the industry along with hard work.

Says Paridhi, “I wish I could always be lucky, but the fact is that you can only be lucky when you work hard to achieve it. Therefore, one doesn’t have any control over luck. If it’s present, it will work for you; if it’s not, it won’t work for you. The only thing within your control is to work hard to achieve what you want in your life. So, yes, I would prioritise hard work over luck,” she says.

“The first time I realised I was successful was when people began asking for autographs and photographs. It was at that moment that I realized, “Oh, people recognise me, and they make me feel truly special, “Paridhi states thinking of that glorious moment when it all started.

She adds, “Success, for me, means being in a position where I can inspire people through my thoughts, actions, words, and behaviour in any form. If I can inspire those around me, I consider myself successful.”

Paridhi however, reiterates the fact that one should not get carried away with the success got. She feels the importance of staying grounded even when successful. “I believe that all those individuals who have worked extremely hard to achieve success in their lives are truly remarkable. From what I have observed, success has never caused them to become arrogant or lose sight of their values. Take, for example, the phenomenal examples of MS Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth Ji, and many others like them. Even with their immense success, they remain incredibly humble. I consider these individuals to be successful, and their journeys are highly inspiring.”

Well said, Paridhi!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

