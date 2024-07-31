I prioritize romcoms, lover boy and boy next door roles on television: Namish Taneja

Namish Taneja is brilliant with his expressions and emotions in the role of Raghav in Colors’ Mishri. He plays a well-etched character, a total family man, a lover-boy with charm and simplicity.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Namish talks about his role in the show and more.

Tell us about your character in Mishri. How different is it from your other roles?

Raghav in Mishri is a soft-hearted guy, who works hard at his tours and travel business. He is a positive person, spreading happiness all around. His family is of utmost priority to him. He voices for other’s problems.

The concept of Mishri is very different from what I have done before. Yes, I might have been involved earlier in shows where there is one guy and two girls. The best part of this show is that all the three characters are positive. Each character empowers the other character so very beautifully, you can say, they complement each other.

What is your driving force when you choose a role for yourself?

When I get a romcom, lover boy or boy-next-door role, I enjoy it a lot. I prioritize such roles in my career.

Why did you accept Mishri?

I was taken aback when I was told that we as a team would go to Mathura and live with a local family there, to know about the nuances of people and their lifestyle. I was very much impressed with this happening, as I had never faced such a live workshop to get into a role earlier on TV. I had two other offers at the same time, but I chose to play Raghav as this show is different.

What according to you is the USP of the show?

The USP of Mishri is the storyline. This story and plot are very different from what is on offer at present on TV.

What do you have to say about the present phase of TV where there are a lot of experimental concepts being made, but the majority have not worked?

I think from the time the OTT platforms got the reach post the pandemic, people have been confused as to what they should make and show to the audience. I feel that a show made with conviction will surely work.

What have been your learnings after being in this industry for many years now?

Discipline towards work is the biggest learning I have learnt over the years. We need to work in the same whole-hearted way always. We need to work hard on the character we get as actors. We need to keep ourselves updated when it comes to the craft. Hard work bears fruits.

What are your expectations from this show?

I believe that Mishri is very different in terms of its concept. It will work well with the audience as the plot unravels. I hope that the show does very well.