I share a comfortable vibe with Kanwar Dhillon: Neha Harsora, lead in Udne Ki Aasha

Actress Neha Harsora will take centre stage as the lead girl, Sailee in the new Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rahul Tewary Productions. This is a big responsibility on Neha and she looks at the positives related to the show, as she gets ready for the launch.

Says Neha on what people can expect with Udne Ki Aasha, “It’s not super dramatic or exaggerated, just a story about a couple that feels real. It’s a nice break from the usual stuff on TV. The show reminds us that everyone has dreams and it’s important to chase after them. That’s the main idea of the show.”

Talking about her character, Neha states, “Just like Sailee, I’m really ambitious and aim to be a reliable part of my family. It’s crucial to pursue what you love and stand on your own financially. Sailee does a lot to make ends meet in the show. She belongs to a lower-middle-class family where she struggles every day to buy the groceries for her house, for the education of her sister and brother, and to buy the medicine of her father. She also has a dream to have a big flower shop. She has a lot of responsibilities. She not only handles the flower shop but does deliveries as well. She also manages events and takes care of the Poha and Chai shop.”

On shooting with the cast and the lead, Kanwar Dhillon, Neha avers, “The atmosphere on set is very interesting. Our director and production house are great, they make us feel comfortable. The team is united and it’s a strong teamwork. Kanwar and I bonded right from the first day. Mostly we have family scenes now. It’s fun to work with him and there is a comfortable vibe.”

Best of luck, Neha!!