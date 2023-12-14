I want the superpower to fly: Waseem Mushtaq

Waseem Mushtaq, the talented actor, who is known for shows Mere Angne Mein, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Spy Bahu and Sasural Simar Ka 2, is currently seen in Sony SAB show Aangan Apno Ka. The dashing star got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Peace, Loving, Human

Are you a tattoo person?

No.

If you could be from any other era what would it be?

I would be from the era of the future 100 years from now.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would love to have the superpower to fly around.

Would you date a fan?

Yeah, I would (if I would be single)

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

Yes, I do! I keep singing different songs every day.

Your biggest or weirdest fear?

Getting stuck under water in a submarine.

Your dream destination?

Italy.

Your favourite past time?

Music and movies

