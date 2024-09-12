I was in tears after shooting the scene, as I hit Naman Shaw for real: Urvashi Upadhyay on her emotional sequence in Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment is unique for the kind of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship that is shown. In an era where viewers are most usually subjected to watching the big clash between the Saas and Bahu, Mangal and her mother-in-law Kusum of Mangal Lakshmi stand unique. Actors Deepika Singh and Urvashi Upadhyay who play the characters respect each other. We have seen Kusum fighting for the rights of her daughter-in-law Mangal. Now, the show is headed for a big turnaround with Kusum finding out about her son Adit’s (Naman Shaw) affair with Saumya (Jia Mustafa).

The track ahead will be engaging for the audience as Kusum is in utter shock and disbelief at his son’s act of having an affair outside of his marriage. It will be interesting to see how Kusum handles this situation and how she can resurrect the life of Mangal.

Recently, as an aftermath of the revelation, actress Urvashi Upadhyay and Naman Shaw shot for a sequence where Kusum has an emotional breakdown and ends up beating her son.

Talking about this sequence, Urvashi had this to say, “I literally hit Naman a lot for the sequence. It was an emotional scene which had the outburst of the mother after knowing about her son’s grave mistake. I was literally in tears after shooting the scene, as I ended up hitting Naman quite a lot of times. I should commend him, he is a very cooperative actor. The sequence was appreciated a lot and I received a huge applause from the crew after shooting it. I thank my co-actor Naman and credit him equally for this scene. Though he had no dialogues in it, the manner in which he held the scene for me to perform, was wonderful.”

The episode depicting the mother’s reaction and outburst will be telecast tonight ( 12 September).