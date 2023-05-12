ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja, the popular actor, who is known for his acting talent in fiction dramas Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & Naagin 6, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Banni Chow Home Delivery, talks about Colors TV’s upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 May,2023 16:32:55
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja, the popular actor, who is known for his acting talent in fiction dramas Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & Naagin 6, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Banni Chow Home Delivery, is all set to face fears in Colors TV’s upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Excited about being part of the show, Arjit said, “I am excited as well as nervous. I have been wanting to do this show. In the last two years, things didn’t work out. This year it finally materialized. Actually, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the only reality show I always wanted to do. I can’t wait to push myself to the limits and face my fears head-on.”

When asked about his preparation for the show, he added, “I have not done any special preparation. Having said that, I don’t know how to swim, hence I am working on that part. I am working out on my physique. Trying to build up stamina and work on my core. Also, my friends, who have been part of the show in the past, gave me a few pieces of advice I would consider too.”

Arjit also revealed his phobia and shared, “I have a phobia from height; hence I would like to overcome that in the show. I would choose to do the height task over water. One thing I know is that I will not be a quitter. I want not just to attempt everything but also finish them. And come out as a winner. I am ready to take on the challenge.”

Good luck, Arjit!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen
Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
Latest Stories
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Erica Fernandes shares exclusive glimpse of her birthday bash
Erica Fernandes shares exclusive glimpse of her birthday bash
Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why
Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Read Latest News