I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja, the popular actor, who is known for his acting talent in fiction dramas Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & Naagin 6, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Banni Chow Home Delivery, is all set to face fears in Colors TV’s upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Excited about being part of the show, Arjit said, “I am excited as well as nervous. I have been wanting to do this show. In the last two years, things didn’t work out. This year it finally materialized. Actually, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the only reality show I always wanted to do. I can’t wait to push myself to the limits and face my fears head-on.”

When asked about his preparation for the show, he added, “I have not done any special preparation. Having said that, I don’t know how to swim, hence I am working on that part. I am working out on my physique. Trying to build up stamina and work on my core. Also, my friends, who have been part of the show in the past, gave me a few pieces of advice I would consider too.”

Arjit also revealed his phobia and shared, “I have a phobia from height; hence I would like to overcome that in the show. I would choose to do the height task over water. One thing I know is that I will not be a quitter. I want not just to attempt everything but also finish them. And come out as a winner. I am ready to take on the challenge.”

Good luck, Arjit!

