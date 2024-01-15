If I were a real cop, I would have focused on stopping eve-teasing: Shagun Pandey

Shagun Pandey, who played the role of Atharva in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Meet Ahlawat in Meet, is currently seen playing the lead role of Veer in Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, the actor shares his thoughts on the gripping storyline, the challenges of portraying an honest cop, and the camaraderie with his co-actors.

How excited are you to be a part of the show?

I am thrilled to be a part of Mera Balam Thanedaar. The storyline is fascinating, weaving together the lives of two contrasting characters, Bulbul and Veer. Bulbul, a lively soul with a penchant for helping others, crosses paths with Veer, an honest police officer vehemently opposed to dishonesty. The plot thickens when, unbeknownst to Veer, he ends up marrying Bulbul, who’s keeping her true age under wraps. The complexity of Veer’s character drew me in, and I saw this as an opportunity to explore my versatility. Playing an IPS officer goes beyond just wearing a uniform; it’s a commitment to upholding righteousness, and I couldn’t be more excited.

What were the challenges you faced while getting into the skin of the character?

Portraying Veer came with its set of challenges. I wanted to understand the life of a cop, so I spoke to family members associated with law enforcement. I observed their behavior in police stations and sought guidance. Everything was new to me, so I had to approach it all from the ground up, physicality, tonality, and overall performance. Emulating their body language and adopting speech inflections from Rajasthan became crucial. Spending time with real cops allowed me to grasp the smallest details of wearing that khaki uniform.

How is your bond working with all your co-actors?

Working with such talented actors has been incredible. Teaming up with veterans like Rajendra Chawla, Neelu Vaghela, and Rishi Khurana has been a learning experience. We have built a strong bond, both on and off-screen, and that connection shines through in our performances. It’s pure, organic, and natural, enhancing the overall storytelling experience.

If you were a real cop, what is the one crime that you would have stopped immediately?

If I were a real cop, I would have focused on stopping eve-teasing immediately. It’s a crime that needs urgent attention, as ensuring the safety and well-being of society is paramount.