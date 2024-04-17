Ikk Kudi Punjab Di fame Tanisha Mehta wishes all a blessed Ram Navami

Tanisha Mehta who essays the lead role of Heer in Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, produced by Dome Entertainment is in a happy space as the festive ambience of Ram Navami is spreading happiness around.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over the country with puja and events being held. Enacting Ram Leela play during the occasion is commonly seen in many states.

Says Tanisha, “Navratri is truly special to me. It’s one of my favorite festivals, filled with joy, faith, and cherished traditions. Throughout the nine auspicious days, my mother observes a fast, attends temple prayers, and prepares delectable meals typically consumed during fasting periods.”

Tanisha talks about a particular custom that she follows nowadays. “There is a small temple on my way to the set in the Film City and I make sure to visit that temple every morning.”

She is happy that Ram Navami has arrived as she enjoys every ritual associated with it. “Each year, I eagerly await Navratri’s arrival, relishing every moment from the morning aarti to the delightful dishes offered on the ninth day in honour of Ram Navami. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone a happy and blessed Ram Navami”.

As we know, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di stars Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta as leads. However, the show recently saw the big twist of Heer having an accident after which she has a plastic surgery to her face. She is now back as Yashika while actress Sharain Khanduja has entered the show as Heer.