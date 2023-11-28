In Photos: Hina Khan And Her Love For Pajamas

The charming Hina Khan is a fashion enthusiast. From stunning bodycon dresses to divine traditional sarees to gorgeous lehengas to bohemian vacation dresses, Hina Khan has become a favorite of many with her impeccable fashion taste. However, today, the diva unveils her true love for pajamas. Let’s have a look below.

Hina Khan’s Love For Pajamas

Who wouldn’t like to enjoy the comfort of simple outfits? Undoubtedly, many of us, and the same is true for Hina Khan. After long working hours and continuously wearing heavy outfits and ornaments all day long, she feels tired, but being a fashion lover, she can’t go out without style. However, to rescue her, she opts for pajamas.

In the latest pictures, Hina Khan can be seen embracing her style in a floral green co-ord set, including a loose full-sleeved shirt paired with matching pajamas. She looks cool and comfy in a simple outfit. Hina styled her look with wavy open hairstyle. At the same time, her beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips complement her effortless glow in the sunkissed pictures.

Hina Khan poses with flowers, the beautiful green nature, embracing the comfortable and stylish glam. The beautiful smile on her face spreads her charm, making us feel the comfort she is enjoying.

