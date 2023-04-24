In Pics: Hina Khan Cherishes The Beauty Of Kashmir

Hina Khan shared some breathtaking pictures from her Kashmir vacation

Hina Khan took time off to celebrate the unique festival of Eid in her hometown, Kashmir. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Hina Khan appeared in a gorgeous Kashmir ki Kali in her metallic anarkali kurta and pyjama. The actress is still in Kashmir and enjoying the beauty of the place. Yesterday the actress visited some Kashmir delights, and the pictures from the beauty spot are going viral.

Hina Khan’s Outfit To Roam The Gorgeous Heaven Kashmir

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki star Hina Khan donned a captivating green kurta with gold embroidery paired with pants and a matching plain dupatta. A pair of suryakanthi earrings, a basic ponytail, and rosy makeup added to her gorgeousness. And a couple of nude-shade heels completed her look.

Places Hina Khan Visited

Hina Khan had fun riding on Shikara (a type of boat) in the Dal Lake. Also, she has the best time taking scenic pictures on the ship. The sunkissed glow is stabbing hearts. At the same time, her charismatic smile takes us to a different world. The diva captioned her post, “This time was like a therapy, my shikara and dal lake..Eternally captivated by the rawness of this place #kashmir.”

Dal Lake, Kashmir

Kashmir is known as the Heaven on Earth. The beautiful site covered with snow is a tourist attraction. There are many places in Kashmir one can visit and witness the eternal beauty of nature. However, Dal Lake is in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir. It is the second-largest lake in Kashmir. Hina Khan enjoyed the shikara ride (a type of boat in Kashmir) in Dal Lake.

