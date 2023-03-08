The gorgeous beauties Shivangi Joshi and Neha Adhvik Mahajan celebrated Holi in its real all fun vibes. The stars looked absolutely pretty and gorgeous in their beautiful white ensembles and we are in absolute love with the pictures that the stars have shared on their Instagram. The picture looked all adorable, as the duo gives the perfect Holi kind of vibes on board.

In the picture, we can see Shivangi Joshi wearing a beautiful embellished white kurta. She teamed it with a side blue cross bag. The actress completed the look with round colourful shades and a braided hairstyle. With some splash and smear of colours on her cheeks, Shivangi Joshi smiled as Neha clicked the selfie.

Neha too looked absolutely stunner in the picture. Same as Shivangi Joshi, the actress had smear of colours on her beautiful face. The actress wore a gorgeous pink saree with splash of other pastel colours. She teamed it with matching blouse, sleek hair and round orange shades. The actress rounded it off with a pair of white drop earrings.

Check out-

Shivangi Joshi shot to fame with her work as Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress earned her own separate fanbase with her work as Naira alongside Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka. She later got featured in the show Balika Vadhu 2. Joshi was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

What are your thoughts on the above Holi fashion look books by the two beauties? Let us know in the comments below and for such updates stay tuned.