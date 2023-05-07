In Pics: Shivangi Joshi visits Tirumala

Shivangi Joshi, the beautiful Yeh Rishta actress took shares beautiful spiritual moments as she heads off to visit Tirumala in her car, check it out below

Shivangi Joshi embarks on the sacred pilgrimage to Tirumala. Owing to that she shared beautiful pictures as she takes the serpentine roads to the temple on her Instagram handle, and we are in absolute love.

Shivangi Joshi visits Tirumala

Joshi took to her Instagram stories to share the beautiful pictures with her fans. In the pictures we can see Shivangi Joshi wearing a beautiful embellished pink salwar suit. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted ponytail and minimal makeup. As she heads off to the sacred place, she mentioned the location in the caption too.

Check out-

Tirumala- A popular place of worship

Nestled amidst the scenic hills of the Eastern Ghats in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, lies a place that emanates an aura of divinity and draws devotees from far and wide – Tirumala. This sacred town, renowned as the abode of Lord Venkateswara, holds an esteemed place in the hearts of millions as a beacon of devotion, tranquility, and spiritual solace.

Tirumala is home to the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, often referred to as the “Temple of Seven Hills.” Perched atop the Seshachalam Hills, the temple stands as a testament to the rich architectural heritage of South India. Its towering gopuram (entrance tower), intricately carved pillars, and ornate sculptures transport visitors to an era of grandeur and opulence.