Munmun Dutta needs no introduction. The actress has come a long way, first as a fashion model and then as an actor. The diva has worked in several tv shows to date, some of her best remain Hum Sab Baarati and, as of now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress portrays Babita Ji in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The show has been one of the most loved shows among netizens. The show has been running for over 15 years and has earned a considerable fanbase. With all the intimidating characterisations and more, the show has reached the pinnacle of success.

Coming back to Munmun Dutta, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a spiritually beautiful photodump, as the actress decided to visit Karni Mata temple with her friends. The actress shared some beautiful rare glimpses from the temple, where pet rats strolling freely can also be seen.

Sharing the photodump, Munmun Dutta wrote, “Last year in May , while visiting Bikaner for an event, I and my team had the divine opportunity to visit Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke 🙏🏻 The temple is dedicated to Karni Mata, who the locals believe is an incarnation of Goddess Durga, the protective Mother Goddess in Hindu religion. The Karni Mata Mandir is popular for being home to over 25,000 rats that inhabit and freely meander around the temple complex. People from different corners of India and abroad come to witness this astounding spectacle and also bring milk, sweets and other offerings for these sacred beings. This has to be one of the most unique experiences I have had”

Here take a look-

In the pictures, Munmun Dutta is wearing a beautiful white floral black top. She teamed it with high-waisted black trousers, minimal makeup, sleek hairbun and black shades.