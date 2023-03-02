Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a special shoutout to his co-actor Salman Khan from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor shared a glimpse from the song sequence ‘Billi Billi’, where we can see Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde breaking a leg together performing to the song. Nigam sharing the video on his Instagram on Wednesday, marked a grand shoutout for Salman Khan and urged his fans to be all ready for the dhamaka vibe.

Nigam shot to fame as a child actor. Starting off with his journey with the movie Dhoom 3, where he played the younger self to Aamir Khan. Later to that, the actor then went on to feature in some of the popular tv shows to date. One of his most prominent tv shows include Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Apart from that, Nigam has also been featured in music videos too.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Are you ready to feel the ‘Billi Billi’ vibe?😎 #BilliBilliTeaser”

