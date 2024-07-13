Inside Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Aishwarya Khare’s Moody Date Night With Close Ones

Aishwarya Khare is one of the most popular Indian Television actresses. She became a household name with her role as Lakshmi in the ongoing television show Bhagya Lakshmi. With her impactful performance in the show, she has become the favorite Bahu. However, Aishwarya is totally different in real life as compared to her reel character. She loves to live life to the fullest and make every day worth living. And if you wonder what special she is doing today, let’s check it out.

Inside Aishwarya’s Moody Date Night

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Khare posted new pictures showcasing insights from her moody date night with her close ones. In the first click, she shared the photo of her two friends, Samridhi Khare and Prathistha. The visuals show the moody lighting of the restaurant, with the dining table decorated with healthy and delicious dishes. As her close ones burst out laughing, she captured the precious moment and shared it with her fans.

While her other photo is a collage mirror selfie showcasing her glamorous avatar for her moody date night, the diva wore a strapless mini dress with a ruffle pattern around the edges. She also enjoys hopping on food in style and treating her fans with the insights of her fun-filled day. Her energy is infectious, and we love her vibe every time.