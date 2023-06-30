ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries

Munmun candidly revealed that it also triggered a significant anxiety and panic attack within her, leaving a lasting impact. Scroll below to check on the pictures beneath, and get some mandatory goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 08:36:47
Munmun Dutta, known for her role in the popular television show, shared a glimpse of her unforgettable journey to Tanzania on her social media. Reflecting on the experience, she celebrated the four-year anniversary of her trip to Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. In her heartfelt caption, Munmun expressed her excitement and pride for attempting to summit the majestic Mt Kilimanjaro, despite lacking prior experience or knowledge.

However, the trip wasn’t without its challenges. Munmun candidly revealed that it also triggered a significant anxiety and panic attack within her, leaving a lasting impact. Opening up about her journey towards healing, she shared her progress in overcoming the resulting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). While acknowledging that she still feels a hint of nervousness, Munmun emphasized that she has come a long way and is now in a much better place.

With a resilient spirit and a deep love for exploration, Munmun expressed her eagerness to continue her adventures and explore the world. Her Tanzania diaries serve as a reminder of the transformative power of travel and the personal growth that can arise from stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

Check out pictures below-

As Munmun embraces her wanderlust, we can look forward to more exciting chapters in her travel diaries and applaud her courage in facing challenges head-on.

What are your views on this confession by Munmun Dutta? Let us know in the comments.

