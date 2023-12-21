Inside Shraddha Arya’s Fun-filled Night Out With Her Favourites

Shraddha Arya, the stunning actress of the Indian Television, always grabs attention with her regular Instagram dump. Whether it is her new look in a saree or a dress or traveling to a new place, the actress always shares anecdotes from her personal life with her fans. And if you wonder what’s new today, let us tell you that the actress is treating her fans with a glimpse of her night party with her favorite people in the house.

Shraddha Arya’s night party

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya drops several photos and videos from last night’s night party. After looking at all the photos and videos, we can say one thing; this party was pure fun. From dancing with her loved ones to playing games to taking selfies, this night party was all about entertainment, excitement, and love.

This friends night over also had games like tambola, housie etc. Shraddha Arya made sure to have all the fun she was missing during her working time. The glow on Shraddha’s face shows how happy she felt to have a night with her loved ones.

Shraddha Arya’s night party had her friends, including Heena Parmar, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Rashmi Aarya, and Shraddha’s sister Divya Arya, among others.

