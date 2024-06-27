Isha Malviya Recreates Poo Vibe In Pink, Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts ‘Gulabi’ Glow In Two-piece

Isha Malviya and Surbhi Jyoti are top stars in the entertainment world. The divas are known for their stint in Indian television. Apart from that, her fashion sense keeps them in top buzz just like their new look in pink ensemble, showcasing their dreamy and stylish side. Isha exudes ‘Poo’ vibes while Surbhi glows in a ‘Gulabi’ ensemble.

Isha Malviya Exudes ‘Poo’ Vibes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha dropped a sizzling video showcasing her fiery and spicy side. In the video, the actress flaunts her fashion in a pink cut-out gown with intricate patterns and a jaw-dropping thigh-high slit. Her dreamy makeup, including white pearl earrings, rosy makeup, and open hairstyle, made her look wow. With her fiery attitude and stylish avatar, she exited ‘Poo’ vibes, the iconic character of Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Flaunts ‘Gulabi’ Glow

Surbhi took to her Instagram handle, sharing a relatable reel for her fans. In the video, she flaunts her ‘gulabi’ glow in a two-piece outfit, including a bralette paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. Her wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup gives her a pretty appearance. Her gorgeousness left her fans in awe. In the the she wrote, “Jab apko lagta hai video le lo, us mein se photos mil jayengi.” Her candid glimpse is too cute.

