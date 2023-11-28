Ishqbaaz Girls Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava & Shrenu Parikh Go Crazy Dancing, Watch

Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh is all set to become a bride soon. The photos from her pre-wedding celebrations, where all her close friends were seen, are going viral. She posed with her Ishqbaaz girl gang Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava, not only them but also Mreenal Desraj and Kunal Jaisingh and his wife. After the stunning glimpse from last night, the post-party morning dance is buzzing on the internet now. Let’s have a look below.

Ishqbaaz Girls’ Crazy Dancing

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi Chandna drops a video of herself with the bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh and Ishqbaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava. In the video, the Ishqbaaz girl gang can be seen unfiltered as they show their dance early in the morning. All three can be seen in cozy tops and shorts with scarfs in their hands.

Surbhi, Mansi, and Shrenu dance together like a crazy squad. The girls dance to the song ‘Bhabho Kehndi E Singha Velna Liya’ by Surinder Kaur. The happiness on their faces can be seen clearly, and we are very excited about the wedding. Sharing this video in the caption, Surbhi wrote, “Pre Bachelorette Animals.” It will be fun to witness the grand wedding ceremonies.

Did you like the Ishqbaaz Girls’ crazy dance before the wedding? Drop your views in the comments box below.