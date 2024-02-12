It feels great to get such a good response for my role of Murtazim in Udaariyaan: Karan Sharma

Actor Karan Sharma who is presently shooting in Chandigarh for Colors’ Udaariyaan produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment faces moments and situations where he misses Mumbai. In Udaariyaan, Karan plays the role of Murtazim Siddiqui.

Karan says that he is receiving a good and positive response for his portrayal in the show. “It’s a different track and different character, and the audience is appreciating me. As Murtazim I am getting to do more as compared to my previous character. I feel my fans are enjoying it and I’m thankful to them for appreciating me.”

Karan who plays a grey-shaded character is being appreciated by the crew for his portrayal. Recently, Karan received an appreciation note from the Writer of the show, which made him happy. “I am glad that I can perform as per my writer’s vision and it feels great to get such good feedback for my character.”

Karan who is based in Chandigarh as of now, is a complete Mumbaikar by heart and he misses being in his place. “I miss Mumbai. I like shooting here, but Mumbai is Mumbai. You cannot compare it with any other place. I’m still understanding the weather conditions in Chandigarh and the difficulties. The climate extremes are quite intense, so it gets very cold in winter. And I’ve seen and heard that it gets very hot in the summer. So I am adjusting to the climate.”

“As a Mumbaikar, I am not used to the cold weather. So shooting for the show, wearing clothes which are not made for winter, can get tough. Also, the body language has to be good, while shooting in these extreme conditions. We can in no way, give an impression that we are feeling the cold,” he says.

Best of luck, Karan!!