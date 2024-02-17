It is a challenge to play the flawed character of Aniruddh in Jhanak: Krushal Ahuja

Actor Krushal Ahuja who plays the lead Aniruddh Bose in Star Plus’ Jhanak is ecstatic with the kind of graph he is getting to portray in the show. Playing a flawed man is a huge challenge, and he is giving his best in the role.

In a candid and exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Krushal talks about the graph of the role, the rising TRPs and more.

How would you describe the character of Aniruddh?

Aniruddh as a character is very flawed. But keeping his intentions right, he tries to do the right things in his own way.

Any aspect of Ani that is close to you?

I can say I do the right things at the right time, and do not think about the consequences.

The show has been shot outdoors on a grand scale. Take us through great memories you have had?

Yes, the outdoors during the start of the shoot in Kashmir was indeed great. We shot in Kashmir for 10-15 days. It was a great experience working with a great team that was always ready to give their best. All of us had the intention to work hard. We explored varied food out there and shot at amazing real locations. The weather was amazing. We had a very good time there. I wish to go back and shoot there.

How do you value this show and role considering that you are on the top channel in prime time?

The ideal prime time on TV is 8 to 10 PM as I know. And we have got the time slot of 10.30 PM. It is not bad at all. We are trying hard to engage as many people as possible. I am blessed to be working with Star Plus and Magic Moments Productions.

Jhanak has risen in numbers and has kept up to its promise. How does it feel? How is the confidence within the team?

Every Thursday when we get the TRP, we are shooting. When the TRP comes and we get to know of the increase in ratings, you need to come and see the energy of the team. We hug each other, smile, jump, congratulate, laugh and talk about throwing a party and what not, for five minutes. But after five minutes, we are back to work and doing the same things again. We do not fly and have a calm ambience. We are happy that we are progressing. Later, we focus on our work to be consistent in TRPs.

How is it to work with Hiba?

Working with Hiba is amazing. She knows her craft. Whenever we are doing scenes, we know what we need to do. She is prepared and we are prepared. That is what I need in a co-actor as an actor. Working with her is such a good experience.

Do you personally think Aniruddh is justified in his actions towards Jhanak?

This is a story. It is not necessary that one has to justify his actions to watch anything. Aniruddh, as I said, is a flawed character. He is doing whatever he thinks is right for that moment without keeping his intentions wrong. Directly or indirectly, he is hurting his loved ones. But according to him, he is doing the right thing out of humanity. In real life, you cannot justify your actions to each and every one. So let’s see how it shapes up as it goes.

How would you describe Jhanak and Aniruddh’s growing bond?

The bond between Jhanak and Aniruddh is at a very initial level right now. Jhanak does not understand Aniruddh’s intentions. She wants to go back to Kashmir, while Aniruddh wants to build a career. Eventually, Jhanak will understand that Aniruddh wants to help her.

Ani is a guy who is stuck between Arshi and Jhanak. What is your take?

In a way, he is not stuck between the two girls. He wants to build Jhanak’s career so that she lives her life independently. He genuinely loves Arshi and wants to get married to her. But he is not able to confess a lot of things to Arshi. So yes, situation-wise, he is stuck as he is unable to confess a lot of things to Arshi. But I think intention-wise, he is not stuck. With time, it will get better.

This is not the first show that shows marriage happening forcefully. What do you say about that?

I know that this is not the first show that depicts marriage happening forcefully. But this is also true that this is my first time doing a show which shows marriage happening forcefully. As an actor, my work is to make it believable. Whatever emotion the script carried, my work is to pass it on to the audience. I am just trying to give my 100 per cent as an actor.

Your message to fans

It is amazing to know and see that so many people watching Jhanak. I would like to thank them for being consistent about this. Keep supporting us, we all are working hard.