It is important to develop a good rapport with the child you are working with: Karan Vohra on Main Hoon Saath Tere

Karan Vohra who has had a fruitful career as an actor, is presently enthralling his fanbase with a mature performance as the lead in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere. Playing Aryaman Bundela does not come easy, as it is layered with its complexities. However, Karan has prepped well for the character and is getting his nuances right.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Karan talks about his journey with the show.

You look to be natural and at ease when you perform with child actors. What’s the main reason for that?

Yes, I have performed with children. This is my third show where I have been around children. It gets very difficult at times. They are not seasoned actors, and tend to forget lines at times. So it is better that we learn their lines too. I do that always. If you know the line, we can give reactions to that even if the child forgets his lines. Off the camera too, it is important to be close to the kid. I like developing a good relation with the child, so that there is this comfort level with the kid onscreen.

How did you find this concept to be when you were approached for the show?

I loved the concept when I heard the narration. It was so fresh for me, I had not heard such a story. We mostly see the regressive content and the same household drama working. When someone wants to bring something new, that does not work sadly. This was different, an amalgamation of everything. Main Hoon Saath Tere has drama, a love story and the best part is that the child plays the cupid in connecting his mother with her right partner. This is what I loved about this show.

What made you grab this opportunity?

It is nostalgic to come back to the Zee family. My first show Zindaki Ki Mehak was with Zee TV. Working with Sonali Jaffar Ma’am is great. The biggest connect though, is with my character name Arya. I am blessed with twin boys, and my elder one is Arya. So this Arya-Arya connection was also a reason for me accepting this role and show.

Also, this show had workshops before the shoot started. It was great to be part of this workshop, especially for a TV show. Thanks to our Director Tabrez Sir, every nuance of the characterization was taken care of. I felt good to come out of my comfort zone and prep for the role.

How is it working with little Nihan Jain? How do you spend time when not shooting?

I love him. He is a bundle of cuteness. Day by day, our bond is getting stronger. He comes to my room when we are not shooting. After I have become a dad, my patience level has increased and I have become more silent. Nihan keeps talking and I love hearing him and answering him. We enjoy when we are together.

How is your rapport with Ulka Gupta?

It is a very friendly rapport. We share a common manager. She is a beautiful soul, very soft-spoken and polite. She is great performer. I love doing scenes with her. We have the comfort level improving with every passing day.

Describe what you like about Aryaman Bundela?

I enjoy playing Aryaman Bundela. He has different equations with everyone around him. I love my scenes with Kian. I turn into a kid when I am shooting with him. It is all natural. I enjoy the scenes with my sisters Ujjwala and Raina. With Ali Sir, the scenes come out beautifully. I connect with Aryaman as I lost my dad at a very early age. Arya has a dad but has never found the love of his dad.

How has life changed for you as a father figure after the birth of your twins?

Life hasn’t changed that much after becoming a father. I am a very disciplined man. After having kids, I tend to understand kids more. I love being in their company more now. It took time for me to enjoy parenthood. From changing their diapers to making them sleep to taking care, I enjoy parenthood now. I am patient and never get hyper now. The respect level for my wife has increased ten times after becoming parents. The manner in which she balances everything is brilliant.

How easy or tough is it for actors these days to juggle with personal life and the high requirements of a seven-day telecast in most cases?

I am doing a daily show. So we are required to shoot for 25 to 26 days in a month. It is hectic, and we have to work towards delivering our best. Hardly, we get a day off. If I am fortunate enough to get two days off, I take a late-night flight to spend time with my family in Delhi.