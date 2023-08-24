ADVERTISEMENT
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 17:52:03
Actor Romiit Raaj is seen in an endearing role in Rajan Shahi’s new show on Star Plus, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actor opines that his dream of working with Producer Rajan Shahi has come true with this show. In simple words, he feels blessed to have bagged this role in the new Star Plus show of Director’s Kut.

Romiit Raaj plays the role of Bobby, who is a stylish Punjabi munda who is the cousin of male lead Kunal (Mohit Malik). He has a role that can never miss to charm the girls!!

Says Romiit, “I have been wanting to work with Rajan Sir for the last 15 years and a few weeks back, I got a call to come to the office. I never thought he would offer me a show. I just went to meet him, when he told me about the role of Bobby. I was so overwhelmed. On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me as my parents were looking forward to seeing me in the DKP Show.”

He adds, “I lost both my parents very early in life and I feel it’s their blessings and God’s kindness that I was chosen for Bobby’s role. I had the good fortune of getting directed by Rajan Sir on the sets of Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan in 2006-2007 for Zee TV, produced by Creative Eye. I have learnt a lot from Rajan Sir on the sets. I just listen to him when he is narrating a scene to his direction team or cameraman. It’s a master class. I am looking forward to the show and giving my best to entertain the audience. I am very happy that I am playing a positive, chilled-out young man in the show, who is very stylish, has swag and has 20 million followers on social media. People follow him for his lifestyle and traits.”

