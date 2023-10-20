It will be fun working with Gauri in Pashminna years after Kutumb: Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani is excited about working again with his better half, Gauri Pradhan, in the Sony Sab show Pashminna. “The emotions are genuine; we have known each other for years, so the chemistry will flow effortlessly. Our characters are also different, and so it will be fun.”

The couple had met on the sets of Kutumb years back and fell in love.

“Pashminna – being a limited series, is more fun as we know the start, middle, and end. If it does very well, we might even think along the lines of a sequel, or we all go home happy as it has climaxed on a good note.”

“Most of the shoot will take place in Kashmir. I will leave for my schedule soon. The actors will come and go as per their roles,” added he.

Regarding his character, Hiten, who has been around for two decades, says,” Avinash Sharma has some secret he wants hidden and will do what it takes to remain buried. So you can say he is a negative character, but he is doing it for survival, so he is not bad for himself, but yes, he becomes evil for others.”

Of late, Hiten is making a beeline for the cinema. “I am happy playing a negative, for a true actor should play with all genres, and at the end of the day, every human has grey shades.”

“Sony Sab is also changing its genre, moving from hard comedies to family dramas. The best part of our show is that it has all the elements from daily soap to romance to suspense, etc….” ended he.