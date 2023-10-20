Television | Celebrities

It will be fun working with Gauri in Pashminna years after Kutumb: Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani talks about his role in Sony SAB's Pashminna, and also working with wife Gauri Pradhan.

Author: Anil Merani
20 Oct,2023 17:20:37
It will be fun working with Gauri in Pashminna years after Kutumb: Hiten Tejwani 863042

Hiten Tejwani is excited about working again with his better half, Gauri Pradhan, in the Sony Sab show Pashminna. “The emotions are genuine; we have known each other for years, so the chemistry will flow effortlessly. Our characters are also different, and so it will be fun.”

The couple had met on the sets of Kutumb years back and fell in love.

“Pashminna – being a limited series, is more fun as we know the start, middle, and end. If it does very well, we might even think along the lines of a sequel, or we all go home happy as it has climaxed on a good note.”

“Most of the shoot will take place in Kashmir. I will leave for my schedule soon. The actors will come and go as per their roles,” added he.

Regarding his character, Hiten, who has been around for two decades, says,” Avinash Sharma has some secret he wants hidden and will do what it takes to remain buried. So you can say he is a negative character, but he is doing it for survival, so he is not bad for himself, but yes, he becomes evil for others.”

Of late, Hiten is making a beeline for the cinema. “I am happy playing a negative, for a true actor should play with all genres, and at the end of the day, every human has grey shades.”

“Sony Sab is also changing its genre, moving from hard comedies to family dramas. The best part of our show is that it has all the elements from daily soap to romance to suspense, etc….” ended he.

About The Author
Anil Merani

Journalist @, gr8,com & Women's Era mag., loves gossip news.

Comment Box

Related Post

Maheep of Junooniyatt is very mean: Rinku Ghosh 863044
Maheep of Junooniyatt is very mean: Rinku Ghosh
Shakti Arora reveals his ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date 862775
Shakti Arora reveals his ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show
Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie 'Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke' 862646
Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie ‘Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke’
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain 862619
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain
A Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya 862616
A Navratri outfit wouldn’t be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya

Latest Stories

Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track 863048
Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track
Alia Bhatt oozes glam in Gucci see-through top and black cutout skirt [Photos] 862980
Alia Bhatt oozes glam in Gucci see-through top and black cutout skirt [Photos]
Kala Pani, Water Way To Go 863005
Kaala Paani, Water Way To Go
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow 862993
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow
The Best Stock Market Mentor: Mr. Abhishek Jha at Trendy Traders Academy 862970
The Best Stock Market Mentor: Mr. Abhishek Jha at Trendy Traders Academy
Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh as Mikesh and Tanya recreate magic 862963
Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh as Mikesh and Tanya recreate magic
Read Latest News