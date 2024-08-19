It’s not about how we celebrate the day, it is all about emotions: Amandeep Sidhu on Raksha Bandhan

Actress Amandeep Sidhu who plays the lead in Sony SAB’s Badall Pe Paon Hai, feels that the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is very special for all sisters. Today, 19 August, being Raksha Bandhan, Amandeep talks about her special memories of the festival and more.

Says Amandeep, “It is a special day for us, sisters when we tie Rakhi to our brothers. The day and the occasion is more special to me and my sister, because of one happening on the day of Raksha Bandhan years back. I was about 5 years old and my sister was 7. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, we went and asked our parents that we wanted a brother to whom we could tie Rakhi. So today, when we tie Rakhi to our brother, we tell him this story of us wanting him in our lives. The best part is that we used to pray every day for our brother to enter our lives. We were too young to realize anything, and this is the best memory of Raksha Bandhan that I have.”

Ask her about the preparations she does for her big day, Amandeep states, “I keep it very simple. I make sure that I go home during Raksha Bandhan, at least for a day. I tie Rakhi to my brother, without eating anything. Raksha Bandhan is not about how we celebrate the day. It is all about emotions that flow across. I feel very special on the day. Every sister feels to be on the top of the world on the day.”