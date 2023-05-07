ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Harshad Mehta, and Pranali Rathod are one loved couple among the audience. Here find out what the actor Harshad Chopda feels irritating about Pranali

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 14:15:53
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda share a great bond with each other. In a recent interview, the duo revealed some unknown secrets and details about each other. Read more to know what habit of Pranali Rathod irritates Harshad Chopda.

Talking with Etimes, Harshad Chopda revealed one thing that he adores about Pranali Rathod, “It’s irritating but it’s nice, it’s really irritating… Her compassion yaar. Sometimes it feels like, you know I get it, lagta hai bura, lekin kitna? Jaan thodi lelogi khud ki. It’s a nice quality but.. (Harshad Chopda giggles) hogaya mera.”

On the other hand, replying to the same question Pranali Rathod found it challenging to pick one thing as she feels there are more than ten things she adores in Harshad Chopda. At last, she couldn’t pick one so when Harshad shared that he is very disciplined. Pranali Rathod excitedly said, “He is very disciplined and it’s so nice ki man kerta hai yaar main bhi jaungi gym. He inspires..”

The whole interview revealed many exciting things by the lead Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. They also described their first scene together and how it went until now, working with each other.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are co-stars of the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo is making with their fantastic chemistry and appearance together on screen.

Read Latest News