Gurmeet Choudhary took the moment to run his spiritual aspirations. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photodump from his visit to Puri temple, as he seeks blessings from ‘Jagannatha’. In the pictures, we can see Gurmeet wearing a stylish ethnic yellow kurta. He teamed it with gelled hair and trimmed beard look. The actor with folded hands, posed for the picture and captioned the picture, chanting, ‘Jai Jagannath’. The actor went on to share more pictures from the temple campus on his Instagram.

A fan wrote, “Bohot Accha laga apko Jagannatha Puri me dekh kar🙏🙏@guruchoudhary”

Another wrote, “God bless you always guru”

On the work front, Gurmeet is set for his new OTT project, where he portrays the life of Maharana Pratap. Earlier he shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle too, here check it out-

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee embraced parenthood last year welcoming their baby daughter. They became parents for the second time, as they welcomed their younger daughter to the world.

Speaking about fatherhood has changed him, and his life, he said, “Actually a lot has changed, responsibilities have increased. When I see Lianna, the world just stops for me. She hypnotises me, or maybe I get hypnotised. For me, my family is my top priority, and after that it’s work and everything else. We have understood this during the pandemic that your family will always be your biggest support. I believe in it, and for me my family is everything,” as quoted by Pink Villa.