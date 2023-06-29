ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor is known to captivate her fans through her gorgeousness. In the latest pictures, she made fans drool over her off-shoulder hoodie look.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 21:00:22
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way

Janhvi Kapoor is a constant interest in the media. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion and presence on social media. Since the start of her career, the diva has been known to impress her fans with her versatility. The diva is now gearing up for her upcoming film Bawaal. And she also started the shooting of her new film Ulajh. In comparison, her new look will make you drool over her and check out where the diva wants to walk.

Janhvi Kapoor Jaw Dropping In Hoodie

The actress shared new pictures from the sets of her film Ulajh. In the picture, the actress is seen donning a creamy warm hoodie. She wore the hoodie like an off-shoulder dress. At the same time, her minimal makeup, nude lips, and sleek high ponytail added to her magical look. Throughout the picture, she posed, flaunting her sensual looks in the off-shoulder hoodie style. In addition, her smile looked beautiful.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821521

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821522

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821523

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821524

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821525

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821526

Janhvi Kapoor also shared pictures of the beautiful nature from the shoot. While writing the caption, she mentioned Ulajh Diaries; this also hints that there will be more pictures. She captioned the post, “I’ll walk where my own nature would be leading:
It vexes me to choose another guide:
Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding;
Where the wild wind blows on the mountainside 🕸️ #UlajhDiaries.”

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821529

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821530

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way 821531

So did you get mesmerized by Janhvi Kapoor’s new photo dump? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal Activity You Will Love
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal Activity You Will Love
Good News: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to release on THIS date
Good News: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to release on THIS date
Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More
Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More
Janhvi Kapoor Is Epitome Of Elegance In Silver Sparkling Look
Janhvi Kapoor Is Epitome Of Elegance In Silver Sparkling Look
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film
Latest Stories
Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s public debut as couple is leaving internet all gaga
Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s public debut as couple is leaving internet all gaga
Sonalee Kulkarni Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Her Smile Looks Magical
Sonalee Kulkarni Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Her Smile Looks Magical
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
RARKPK’s Tum Kya Mile was the first song Alia Bhatt shot for after giving birth to Raha
RARKPK’s Tum Kya Mile was the first song Alia Bhatt shot for after giving birth to Raha
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Music Album ‘Sukoon’ Sweeps Three Prestigious Music Awards!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Music Album ‘Sukoon’ Sweeps Three Prestigious Music Awards!
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening
Read Latest News