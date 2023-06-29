Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way

Janhvi Kapoor is a constant interest in the media. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion and presence on social media. Since the start of her career, the diva has been known to impress her fans with her versatility. The diva is now gearing up for her upcoming film Bawaal. And she also started the shooting of her new film Ulajh. In comparison, her new look will make you drool over her and check out where the diva wants to walk.

Janhvi Kapoor Jaw Dropping In Hoodie

The actress shared new pictures from the sets of her film Ulajh. In the picture, the actress is seen donning a creamy warm hoodie. She wore the hoodie like an off-shoulder dress. At the same time, her minimal makeup, nude lips, and sleek high ponytail added to her magical look. Throughout the picture, she posed, flaunting her sensual looks in the off-shoulder hoodie style. In addition, her smile looked beautiful.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared pictures of the beautiful nature from the shoot. While writing the caption, she mentioned Ulajh Diaries; this also hints that there will be more pictures. She captioned the post, “I’ll walk where my own nature would be leading:

It vexes me to choose another guide:

Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding;

Where the wild wind blows on the mountainside 🕸️ #UlajhDiaries.”

So did you get mesmerized by Janhvi Kapoor’s new photo dump? Follow IWMBuzz.com.