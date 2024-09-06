Television | Celebrities

Bhagya Lakshmi lead actors Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti get all dressed like Radha and Krishna for the upcoming Janmashtami sequence in the show. See below.

For RishMi fans, there is good news regarding the upcoming sequence in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The lead actors, Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti as Rishi, will recreate the beautiful chemistry of Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna. Fans missed RishMi moments in the show, but now the wait has finally ended. Let’s take a look below.

For the upcoming Janmashtami celebrations in the show, Aishwarya and Rohit dressed as Radha and Krishna, and their chemistry together is a no-miss. In the latest clip from the Janmashtami celebrations released, Rohit as Krishna looks super charming wearing a blue t-shirt teamed with a yellow dhoti and matching scarf around his attire. With the peacock feather in his head and flute in his hand, Rohit, as Rishi, looks nothing short of Krishna.

On the other hand, Aishwarya gives tough competition to Rohit as she dresses up as Radha in a beautiful peach-pink lehenga contrasting with the yellow blouse. With floral accessories and simple makeup, Aishwarya as Lakshmi looks like a real Radha. The duo steal fans’ hearts with their Raasleela, recalling fans of the iconic Radha Krishna Jodi. With their amazing chemistry and lovely dance performance, the duo brings Radha Krishna’s love to life

Bhagya Lakshmi, the StarPlus television show, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. It will premiere for one hour from today onwards.