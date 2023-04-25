Jannat Zubair Rahmani feels Varun Dhawan is 'sweetest', here's why

Jannat Zubair drops a birthday wish for Varun Dhawan, check out picture below

Jannat Zubair, the popular television actress has now extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘sweetest’ Varun Dhawan on his 36th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram stories, to share a picture of VD and wished him on his birthday. Check out below-

Jannat Zubair shares birthday post for Varun Dhawan

In the picture we can see Varun Dhawan all stylish and decked up black blazer suit. He completed the look with gelled hairdo and a stubble beard. Sharing the picture, Jannat Zubair wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to the sweetest VD, always be the kind self that you are! God Bless”

Here take a look-

Varun Dhawan birthday

The Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 36th birthday on 24th April. The actor celebrated the special day with his friends and family. The actor also shared pictures on his social media handle, treating his fans with some unseen glimpses of his birthday celebration.

In recent weeks, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been making headlines with his latest endeavours. He made a trip to London to attend the premiere of the highly anticipated spy series “Citadel,” starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Accompanying him was Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star in the Indian adaptation of the show, where they will both play the lead roles. This news has generated buzz among fans of the actors and the series alike. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Bhediya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon and others. His next film is Bawaal, where he is going to co-star with Janvhi Kapoor.