Jasmin Bhasin And Munmun Dutta Get Nostalgic, Share Throwback Childhood Photo

Jasmin Bhasin and Munmun Dutta are top television actresses. They are known for their on-screen performances and versatility. However, one thing they have in common is that they love to share details about themselves with their fans. Today, getting nostalgic, both of them shared adorable throwback childhood photos. The actresses delighted their fans with glimpses of their younger selves, sparking fond memories and showcasing their journeys from childhood to their successful careers in entertainment.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Childhood Photo

In her Instagram story, Jasmin shared a post by a fan page, getting nostalgic seeing her younger version. In the photo, Jasmin, who was in her teenage years, looked cute with the teddy in her hand and that infectious smile on her face. With this throwback photo, we can see that the actress is an ageless beauty, and she looks absolutely adorable.

Munmun Dutta’s Childhood Photo

TMKOC’S actress posted a photo of herself playing a game on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of herself from her school days, and she is almost unrecognizable. The young Munmun looks quite thin, but now the actress is healthy and gorgeous. Revealing about the photo, the actress wrote, “A LOCAL MUSIC SCHOOL FUNCTION SINGING A NAZRUL GEETI I AM SURE.”