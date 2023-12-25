Jewellery Jamboree! Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan rock the heavy bling

Mastering the art of carrying off heavy jewellery with traditional grace, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, and Surbhi Chandna showcase how to make a stunning statement through their impeccable choices. Join the party as we uncover their secrets to traditional grace with a touch of sass.

Surbhi Chandna’s Regal Affair

Surbhi Chandna reigns in a regal black velvet salwar suit, intricately adorned with golden embroidery. However, it’s her heavy jewellery that steals the show. The actress dons a stylish heavily embroidered dupatta and complements it with a choker neckpiece and a magnificent heavy necklace. With her long wavy hairdo, blue eyeliner, extended lashes, and pink nude lips, Surbhi crafts an enchanting look that perfectly marries traditional attire with opulent jewellery.

Mirror Magic with Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta dazzles in a mirror-embellished pink and white lehenga choli, but it’s her heavy jewellery that adds a touch of magic. The actress completes her dreamy look with a pink beaded oxidized heavy necklace, matching earrings, and a beautiful maangtika. Munmun’s choice of jewellery exemplifies how mirrors and heavy adornments can seamlessly blend to create a captivating traditional ensemble.

Hina Khan’s Sequinned Splendour

Hina Khan captivates in a sequined bubblegum pink lehenga choli, with her heavy jewellery serving as the crowning glory. A gorgeous neckpiece, a beautiful maangtika, and stunning bangles adorn her mid-parted wavy long hairdo, enhancing the overall splendor of her outfit. Hina’s ensemble proves that heavy jewellery can transform traditional wear into a dazzling spectacle.