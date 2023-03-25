Hina Khan and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two of the most loved and appreciated actors in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. Both Hina Khan and Jannat Zubair Rahmani have had their share of struggle, ups and downs in the industry and well, we are truly in awe of everything that they have managed to achieve from their end. While Hina Khan started her acting career many years and became an instant sensation courtesy of her choice of roles as an actress, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, on the other hand, started her career as a child artiste and well, ever since then, she’s seen all kinds of success and fandom come her way for real. Both of them have been extremely active on social media platforms and we love every bit of it, don’t we?

Both Hina Khan and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are also extremely spiritual in their respective lives and that’s why, they never forget to show their respect and love to the almighty whenever they do it with all their heart. As the holy and auspicious month of Ramadan started, both Hina Khan and Jannat Zubair Rahmani were seen embarking upon a spiritual journey and well, we truly are inspired seeing them. Want to check it out? See below folks –

