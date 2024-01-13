Jumma Mubarak: Hina Khan performs Umrah, shares pictures

Actress Hina Khan recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her spiritual journey as she performed Umrah, a sacred pilgrimage in Islam. Taking to her Instagram handle, the television star posted photos of the significant experience, expressing gratitude and blessings in her caption. Sharing the serene moments, she wrote, “Jumma Mubarak,” sending well wishes for the holy day, and added, “Blessed Alhamdulillah. MAKE DUA,” encouraging her followers to offer prayers.

See photos:

Umrah holds immense religious importance for Muslims, representing a pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, distinct from the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Hina Khan’s participation in Umrah showcases a personal and spiritual facet of her life, resonating with her followers who appreciate her openness about her faith.

Beyond her spiritual endeavors, Hina Khan continues to make strides on the work front. The actress, renowned for her roles in television and film, maintains a significant presence in the entertainment industry. With a successful career in the world of showbiz, Hina Khan’s recent Umrah journey adds a personal touch to her public profile, illustrating a harmonious balance between her professional and spiritual dimensions. The actress, renowned for her roles in television shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” as well as her film ventures, maintains a significant presence in the entertainment industry.