Junooniyatt has a great amalgamation of genres in its concept: Gautam Singh Vig

Actor Gautam Singh Vig, who is seen in the role of Jordan in Colors’ popular show Junooniyatt, is extremely happy with the feedback that he is receiving.

Says Gautam, “It’s quite a unique concept in which you can see a musical, and also the passion between youngsters. You can get a family drama as well, so it’s like a complete package. There is something for all. I haven’t seen this amalgamation of genres in any of the shows yet. It has all the genres. And people are liking it. So, we get to do the music parts like singing and, you know, romance as well, everything is there.”

In real life too, music plays a big role for him. “Music in my life is very important. I have been spending a good amount of time listening to music every day, for years now. I love all sorts of music. Music always uplifts my mind and, depending on the kind of mindset I am in, I have my own playlist. I love romantic songs, and broken heart songs. I listen to hip-hop as well. Basically, it all depends on my mood,” he states.

Talking about how a musical love story has a higher possibility of winning hearts, Gautam explains, “Musical love stories always generate trust and love. I’ve seen a couple of web shows, Indian and international musical series, in which you feel the songs, you feel the vibe, you feel the romance, and it’s nothing cliche. Here, in our show, you see the junoon, the passion towards the music along with the passion for the girl. So, of course, people always want to see who’s going to perform, and with who she’s going to perform. It’s a love triangle. We often get messages from people, like fans polling for each one of us.”

On his character, he says, “From day one, my character is shown to be very passionate about music. Now he’s fallen in love. He’s trying to do everything to get her attention and to spend time with her. He knows that Jahaan also likes her.”

Best of luck, Gautam!!