TMKOC actress is a K-drama lover. Today, the diva enjoyed watching the very famous series Goblin. She also revealed about her favorite actor. Check out below in the article

For the past few years, K-drama content has garnered fame from all over the world. The dreamy and unique content in Korean entertainment and the gorgeous stars are new obsessions among the viewers. Such is TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta. Like many others, she is also a K-drama addict.

Munmun Dutta Enjoys Watching K-drama Show ‘Goblin’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Munmun shares a couple of snapshots from the show Goblin featuring the main cast. In the first story, she shared a picture of Gong Yoo hugging Kim Go-eun, the lead pair. In the text, she wrote, “Uffff He is definitely one of may fav actors.”

In the next story, she shares an adorable scene from the show where the lead pair with their friend, who also plays a leg role in the show, played by Lee Song Wook. In the frame, the trip smiles for a portrait picture. Munmun Dutta, awestruck with their unbreakable bond in the text, wrote, “Such a pretty frame (with a heart popping out emoji).”

Goblin is a K-drama which first aired in 2016. It is the story of an immortal Goblin who is in search of his human bride to remove the invisible sword from his chest and end his life. It is one of the most famous shows in the history of K-drama.

So, are you also a K-drama fan like Munmun Dutta? Share your thoughts in the comments box.