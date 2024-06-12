K-Drama Fever: TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta’s Affection for ‘Goblin’ Actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook

Are you, too, a K-drama fan? Well, that wouldn’t be a surprise, as love for K-dramas is skyrocketing in India. The reason is evident because of their compelling storylines, dreamy setup, relatable characters, and cultural appeal. While streaming platforms have made them easily available to watch with the subtitles, breaking the language barrier. While Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna is a big fan of the Korean pop band BTS, another die-hard fan is the television world’s popular actress Munmun Dutta. However, the diva is not a fan of K-pop band but K-drama, and in her recent Instagram story, she expressed her fondness for the world-famous show Goblin and the lead actors of the show.

Munmun Dutta’s Fondness For Goblin Stars

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun shared a photo featuring Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook from the show Goblin. In the text she wrote, “Both my crush in the same frame (with several hearts and hearts popping out emojis).” Well, this is not the first time Munmun is crushing over Goblin boys. The actress often shares relatable content on social media, expressing her fondness.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, is a popular Korean drama starring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na in lead roles. This show is still one of the favorites of K-drama lovers.