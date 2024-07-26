Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Actors Arjit Taneja Calls Sriti Jha His Heartbeat As She Stuns in Glam Mirror Selfies, Checkout Photos!

Sriti Jha is known for her role as Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Apart from acting skills, she is known for her impeccable style, and her social media presence is always on point. The actress has once again captivated her fans with glamorous mirror selfies and shared photos on Instagram. Let’s dive into the details and check out the breathtaking photos!

Sriti Jha’s Mirror Selfies in Western Fit-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sriti Jha posted photos of herself as she posed in a western fit. Sriti Jha left everyone in awe with her glamorous mirror selfies. She looks effortlessly chic, donning stylish outfits that perfectly complement her style’s demeanor. The actress flaunts her western fits as she clicks stunning mirror selfies at her home, in the elevator. The actress also shared a mirror selfie of herself in a casual fit at the shopping center.

In the next photo, Sriti Jha took a mirror selfie in a hotel room, posing in a white crop top and pleated skirt. Lastly, the actress also poses in a Western fit, lying strikingly on the bed and posing for a candid mirror selfie.

By sharing the photos, Sriti Jha wrote, “Many mirrors many pictures.”

As soon as Sriti Jha posted pictures on Instagram, her serial co-star Arjit Taneja praised her look and commented with two human hearts. By replying to it, Sriti Jha commented with two blushy heart faces emojis.

